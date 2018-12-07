It’s a wrap on WALB’s Days of Giving event

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - WALB has officially wrapped up its annual Days of Giving event.
This year was a huge success and we want to thank everyone who stopped by and gave food, clothing and toys for those in need in the community.
Williams Underwood, one of our sponsors for the event, said that being a part of this event every year gives him a lot of joy.
“This event by WALB is a success year after year. That just goes to the heart of the Albany community and shows what a good community it is,” said Underwood.
We don’t know yet how many toys, food and clothing items were donated, but once we do we will let everyone know.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.