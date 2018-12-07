Have you seen this man?

CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Jessie Hufstetler.
He is a white man who is 5′ 8” tall, and weighs 225 pounds.
Hufstetler has active warrants for Criminal Trespass and Theft by Taking.
His last known address was in the 300 block of Joyce Road, in Sylvester.
Hufstetler may be in the Albany or Tifton areas, according to Sgt. April Morris of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
If you know Jessie Hufstetler’s whereabouts, or any information that would help law enforcement, please contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 229-732-2525.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.