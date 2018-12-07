Gas prices lowest statewide since December 2017

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As the holiday season continues to grow closer, gas prices have dropped significantly over the last two months.
The national average is at $2.44 a gallon, but Georgia is averaging $2.24, dropping significantly from October’s national average of close to $2.90.
Drivers have recognized the difference and feel more inclined to travel this holiday season.
“Whether it’s high or not, I’m gonna go out," said Leesburg resident David Cheshire. "But it does help a lot. I own a business and it really, really helps me out on that. I have a lawn care business. It’s awesome to see the prices the way they are.”
Average prices will likely rise 10 to 15 cents a gallon nationwide over the next couple of weeks.
