Family wants justice after woman was ran over in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Police are still searching for a driver accused of intentionally running over a woman in Albany.
Investigators issued warrants for Shakerrah Bryant, 24, in connection to that case.
They believe she was driving the car that ran over 20-year-old Ni’Keieaaria Jones Friday night.
Now, Jones is in recovery from her fourth surgery at a hospital in Macon.
“Ni`Keieaaria shouldn’t be laying in the bed right now, undergoing surgeries that we’re not even aware that she’s going to come alive back to us,” said Demeastra Rowe, Jones' aunt.
With tears in her eyes, Rowe said that knowing her niece Ni`Keieaaria is still in critical condition at a hospital in Macon after being ran over intentionally, leaves her speechless.
“It was devastating due to the fact we lost a cousin before due to a car accident. It was devastating not just devastating, it was traumatizing,” said Rowe.
According to Albany police, officers arrived in the 500 block of West Highland Avenue last Friday night and found 20-year old Ni’Keieaaria Jones, laying on the side of the road. They said she was breathing but unresponsive after being ran over and dragged down the street.
Police are now looking for Bryant, who witnesses told police was responsible.
“She has a 1-year old, she can’t even walk and play with her 1-year-old. She’s constantly at the park with her 1-year-old,” said Rowe.
Rowe said it hurts to know Jones is still in critical condition undergoing multiple surgeries to her hip, jaw, pelvis and ankle from an argument that escalated between Jones and Bryant regarding the Bryant’s children’s father.
“She will never be the same. Her young life is literally reconstructing itself. Like we will have to teach her how to walk all over again,” said Rowe.
Rowe, who has known Jones since she was a small baby, is furious that Bryant is still out on the run, while her niece is fighting for her life.
“These are things that someone shouldn’t have to go through. We have a criminal on the streets,” said Rowe.
Now their entire family wants justice for their loved one.
“Your walk will never be the same, we’re just praying for justice right now. We need justice right now,” said Rowe.
APD said officers are still looking for Bryant who is wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
If you know of her whereabouts or have any information on this case, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
