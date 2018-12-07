Dry Friday, rain arrives Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cold once again as you head out the door on this Friday. Lows will bottom out in the mid 30s. We’ll warm up into the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Showers are possible Saturday morning, with rain chances increasing by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s.
Overnight, breezy with rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Rain continues into our Sunday, especially during the morning. It will become lighter by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s.
We’ll dry out starting Monday. Slight rain chances return by Thursday.
