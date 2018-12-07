Clashing views color future of stalled N.Korea nuclear talks

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore.
December 7, 2018 at 2:38 AM EST - Updated December 7 at 2:38 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Since President Donald Trump claimed he can make peace with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at their summit in July, there have been recriminations, simmering bad blood and very little progress in getting rid of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.

So even as Trump says he's keen on another summit, continuing U.S. sanctions and pressure are met with anger and foot-dragging from Pyongyang, which has bluntly stated that an improvement of relations and sanctions are incompatible.

One of the problems is a matter of wording. The July statement calling for "the complete denuclearization" was so vague that it seemed tailor made for a stalemate: Each side can claim to be right when they say that they've done more than enough and it's the other side's responsibility to act.

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, and his wife Ri Sol Ju on the Mount Paektu in North Korea.
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo provided by the North Korean government Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea.
