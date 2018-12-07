Clashing views color future of stalled N.Korea nuclear talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Since President Donald Trump claimed he can make peace with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at their summit in July, there have been recriminations, simmering bad blood and very little progress in getting rid of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.
So even as Trump says he's keen on another summit, continuing U.S. sanctions and pressure are met with anger and foot-dragging from Pyongyang, which has bluntly stated that an improvement of relations and sanctions are incompatible.
One of the problems is a matter of wording. The July statement calling for "the complete denuclearization" was so vague that it seemed tailor made for a stalemate: Each side can claim to be right when they say that they've done more than enough and it's the other side's responsibility to act.