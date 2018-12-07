Chilly soaking rain on tap this weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Some clouds but dry conditions with briefly milder low 60s tomorrow. Friday night clouds thicken and rain gradually follows. As a wedge of colder air pushes into SWGA, light rain early Saturday becomes moderate to heavy through the evening into Sunday. This sets the stage for a rather chilly and wet weekend. Highs hold in the mid-upper 50s while an estimated 2″-4″ of rain is expected. With the additional rainfall on saturated soil and swollen rivers and creeks you’ll need to watch for the potential of flash flooding.
Although heavy rain tapers off midday Sunday, light rain/drizzle continues into early Monday. Clearing Tuesday brings a brief dry period as yet another system arrives with rain late week. Temperatures moderate as highs reach low 60s and lows low 40s.
