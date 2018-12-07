Chilly soaking rain on tap this weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Some clouds but dry conditions with briefly milder low 60s tomorrow. Friday night clouds thicken and rain gradually follows. As a wedge of colder air pushes into SWGA, light rain early Saturday becomes moderate to heavy through the evening into Sunday. This sets the stage for a rather chilly and wet weekend. Highs hold in the mid-upper 50s while an estimated 2″-4″ of rain is expected. With the additional rainfall on saturated soil and swollen rivers and creeks you’ll need to watch for the potential of flash flooding.