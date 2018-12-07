Cairo kicks off Christmas season with a parade

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Dozens of South Georgia cities were in the Christmas spirit Thursday evening with the help of their much beloved annual Christmas parades.
In Cairo, there were 110 entries spread out on decked out floats and fire trucks during the hour long parade.
Something special to note was the Post 122 American Legion group that walked in the parade.
With them was Elmo Israel, a 93-year-old war veteran and honored as the group’s grand marshal and veteran of the year.
With Christmas lights hanging all throughout downtown Cairo, the holiday feel was in full effect.
City leaders said in the past few months, eight new businesses opened, and the parade gave owners the perfect opportunity to get involved with the community.
City officials said a couple restaurants on Broad Street extended their hours until 8, to better serve residents. Some said they wait all year for the parade.
Cairo Mayor Booker Gainor said the parade came at a special time this year.
“What this community has been dealt with, with Hurricane Michael and other recent issues, it’s just a nice gesture for everyone to come out and just fellowship with one another. Just to get in the holiday season and Christmas spirit," said Gainor.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.