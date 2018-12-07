Bus, car collide in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, GA (WALB) - A school bus is involved in an accident on Old GA 3 South, near River Road in Mitchell County.
According to the Mitchell County School System, this is one of their school buses, and all the children are fine.
An ambulance is on scene as a precaution, and all the parents of those students have been notified.
Another bus is headed to the scene now to pick up the students to take them to school.
Georgia State Patrol and school officials, including the transportation director, are on scene.
The bus was damaged in the crash, but the extent of that damage is unknown at this time.
