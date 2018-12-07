‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer released

(RNN) – We’ll still have to wait until April 2019 to see what’s next for the Avengers, but Marvel Studios has given us something to hold us over until then.
The studio released the much anticipated first trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” on Dec. 7.
They may be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but not a single one of them was any match for Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.” SPOILERS AHEAD.
At the end of the third film, Thanos literally wiped out half of all life in the universe with the snap of his finger. We saw several of our favorite heroes vanish right before our eyes.
We can blame Star-Lord for being blinded by his love for Gamora or Thor for not going for Thanos’ head. The point is, the Avengers are broken, and only have one ensemble film left to wrap up a storyline that’s been 11 years and 22 movies in the making.
Fans will be elated to see familiar names in the cast.
Chris Evans returns as Captain America. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor. Robert Downey Jr. will be back as the wise-cracking Iron Man.
It will also bring in some characters who couldn’t quite fit on the screen in the third movie.
Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man will make the cut this time around.
And the film will potentially introduce a little more girl power. They are not shown in the 2-minute, 25-second trailer, but Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is expected to make her Avengers debut, as is Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp.
An “Infinity War” post-credits scene teased the arrival of Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers.
Marvel has kept much of the film wrapped in secrecy. It finished filming in January 2018, but the title of the final installment wasn’t revealed until the trailer.
They also skipped San Diego Comic-Con entirely, so there was no panel to answer questions about the upcoming movie.
