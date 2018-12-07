2 arrested on drug charges during Cordele traffic stop

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Acting on a tip regarding illegal drug transactions in the parking lot of Walmart, officers of the Cordele Police Department arrested two men on multiple drug charges.
The tip came from off-duty Crisp County Deputy Jake Kelley.
CPD Corporal Brandon Rivers and Patrolman Justin Lewis stopped a black Audi passenger car and found that the driver, Rashad Cobb, 30, and passenger, Sanchez Savage, 28, had illegal drugs.
They had marijuana, oxycodone, codeine and a large amount of cash.
Police said that these items, along with other drug paraphernalia found, are indicative of drug sales.
The felony charges brought against Cobb and Savage are as follows:
- Illegal possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute marijuana
- Illegal possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute oxycodone
- Illegal possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute codeine
- Misdemeanor possession of drug related objects
“Due to diligence by all officers involved, a multitude of drugs are taken off the street and the offenders now have to face some serious charges," said Lieutenant Andrew Roufs of CPD. "We continue to ask for the public’s help in making our streets safer.”
