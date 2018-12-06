11-year-old pedestrian hit in Cordele

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is investigating after a traffic accident that involved a Nissan Maxima and an 11-year-old pedestrian Wednesday evening.
According to police, the 11-year-old was hit while crossing the road in the 1500 block of Highway 280 (16th Avenue) around 7:45 p.m.
Police said the child was with a 13-year-old who was not hurt.
CPD said the 11-year-old was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital and is currently in critical condition with a head injury.
“This is truly a sad accident,” said Lieutenant Andrew Roufs with the Cordele Police Department. “We will keep the child and his family in our thoughts and prayers as we monitor his status.”
According to CPD, the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police in the investigation.
