WALB’s Most Wanted: Dontavious ‘June June’ Thomas

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On tonight’s Most Wanted, we have a second appearance for an Albany murder suspect, because he is still on the run.
30-year-old Dontavious "June June" Thomas is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.
Thomas is one of three suspects in the shooting death of 33-year-old Johnny Young, of Jackson, Mississippi last month.
The other two suspects have been arrested. Javon Thomas, 18, and Key’Jylyn Norman, 20, are charged with murder and are facing other charges after Young was found shot in the 1300 block West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Detectives say they believe Thomas may have left the Albany area and could be in Atlanta.
If you know where Thomas may be, call Albany Area Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.
