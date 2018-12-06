VSU gives back with holiday helpers project

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is giving back to the children of the community with its Holiday Helper Tree Project.
The university is asking the community to help make this Christmas season a little brighter by donating Christmas presents for a good cause.
They said participating in the program is simple.
Just start by picking a wish list ornament off the tree in the office of Student Leadership and Volunteer Services.
“On the ornaments, not only is it just a wish list of items that they want, toys for Christmas, but some of it is also things that they need: twin sheets, bedding sheets, body wash. We know these children are in need in this community, so that’s who we target," said Campus Service Student Assistant Sylandi Brown.
After shopping for the items, people just need to return their gifts to the office for delivery to child. The deadline for donations is Dec. 12.
Organizers are hoping to support more than 60 children this year.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.