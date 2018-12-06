Valdosta paints the town black and red with Blazer pride

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The City is of Valdosta is asking residents to get out and paint the town red and black, but with Blazer pride.
The city is partnering with multiple organizations to encourage everyone to support Valdosta State University (VSU) in its upcoming football game.
The VSU Blazers are currently ranked number one in NCAA Division II football.
“So, it’s just a big deal for our community and we want to be able to support them. No matter if you’re a Valdosta Wildcat, a Lowndes Viking, or if you go to Valwood. Whoever you cheer for on Friday night, we can all be a Blazer on Saturday night," said City Spokesperson Ashlyn Becton.
All this week, the city is asking everyone to show pride by placing flags outside their residences or businesses, painting their windows or wearing Blazer gear during the week.
VSU will play Notre Dame College in the playoff semifinals at noon on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
