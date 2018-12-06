UGA Report: Sunny skies ahead for GA economy

The fastest-growing sector of the state’s economy will be construction, followed by education and health services, leisure and hospitality, business services, and mining and logging. No major sectors are expected to see a net loss of jobs. Overall, Georgia will benefit from a 1.5 percent rise in employment, which is just shy of its 1.7 percent gain in 2018, but still higher than the nation’s expected rate of 1.3 percent, Ayers said.