Tyler Perry pays off over $440k in layaway items at two Atlanta area Walmart stores

ATLANTA (RNN) - Atlanta filmmaker Tyler Perry became a real-life Santa Claus for some lucky metro Atlanta residents Wednesday, when he announced he paid off over $140,000 in Walmart layaways.
Perry posted the message to his social media accounts on Thursday.
"If you have a layaway at the Walmart at 844 Cleveland Ave in East Point, GA, in Atlanta, or if you have layaway at 7001 Concourse Parkway Douglasville, GA, and it was in there as of 9:30 this morning, I have paid for all of your layaways for Christmas,” he said in the video message.
Perry says all the customers have to do is go into their respective Walmart locations and pay a penny to receive their layaway.
“I know it’s hard times, everyone’s struggling and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this,” Perry said in the video. “So, God bless you, go get your stuff and merry Christmas.”
Perry said he intended to do the gesture anonymously, but said because of certain circumstances, he was forced to come forward.
So far this holiday season, Good Samaritans in four other states have been documented for paying off layaways anonymously.
