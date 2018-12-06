Two injured in Cordele shooting

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Two men were injured in a shooting incident in Cordele Wednesday night, according to the Cordele Police Department.
Cordele police responded to a shooting around 9:45 p.m. in the area between the 200 block and 400 block of West 22nd Ave.
Keeshun Daniels, 18, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and Kabrion Young, 18, sustained an gunshot wound to his foot, Cordele Police Department officials said.
Both were treated for their injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Daniels was arrested on unrelated charges stemming from active arrest warrants for him from Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.
“Anyone with information regarding the shooting last night is urged to come forward and provide it to the investigators," said Lt. Andrew Roufs, Cordele Police Department public information officer. "The community’s involvement and support is paramount as we work together to stop these types of unnecessary incidents.”
Anyone with information is asked to call (229) 276-2921 or (229) 276-2952.
