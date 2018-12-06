Terrell Co. Christmas parade canceled

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - Terrell County will not have their Christmas parade this year, which was set to take place this Saturday.
Martha Anne Coe, chairman of the New Terrell Organization that puts on the parade each year, said the rain forecast in the Southwest Georgia area this weekend was the reason for cancelling the parade.
Coe said this was not an easy decision because people look forward to the parade each year.
Even though she didn’t want to cancel it, Coe added, she knows that safety is her number one priority.
“It is not going to happen this year and it is breaking my heart and our participants, they’re devastated also because they have worked so hard on each and every one of their entries but it is out of our hands at this point," Coe said.
The parade will not be rescheduled this year, Coe said.
