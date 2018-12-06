Sylvester seeking housing, economic increases

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -
The city of Sylvester revisited their community revitalization plan recently.
The plan was first revisited in 2006.
Now city leaders want to focus on increasing the housing inventory in the area.
We are told they want to update the plan to assist with potential developers for housing.
They also hope to make it more feasible financially.
“We also realize that housing and economic development go hand in hand. If you do the economic development you bring in industries you bring in businesses then you need a sizable housing stock to accommodate the people that’s coming into your community. When you bring in,” said the Community Development Director Glenice Stephens.
Stephens adds that there aren't a large amount of homes available for purchase in the city currently, so they hope to increase that with this plan.
The current work plan is composed of senior living, homelessness, and single-family dwellings.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.