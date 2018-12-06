Sylvester city hall remodeling still on track

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - After several weeks of severe weather, leaders in Sylvester said progress on the remodeling of the Sylvester City Hall is still on track.
They said it’s about 80 percent complete.
The hurricane did no damage to the building or the roof, and storms haven't interrupted the schedule.
Contractors have now begun work on the upstairs.
The electrical data and deck work is complete in the council room that will be downstairs.
“They will start on the downstairs on the windows, painting, and installing the elevator next week,” said Community Development Director Glenice Stephens.
With no weather delays or other issues, Stephens said the building could be complete by the end of February.
