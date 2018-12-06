Study that took aim at 'Joy of Cooking' is retracted

Wansink has helped shape the U.S. dietary guidelines, and his work has been widely cited for years. But in 2016, he wrote a blog post that prompted questions about the validity of his work. Since then, several of his studies have been retracted, including one that said people eat more when served in big bowls. In addition to the study on "Joy of Cooking" recipes, the Annals of Internal Medicine also retracted a 2006 study this week that looked at people's ability to estimate the calories in meals.