Southwest GA Inspector’s Association meets in Lee Co. for first time

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The State of Georgia is changing the building codes in 2020.
A group of 50 inspectors met in Lee County for the first time on Wednesday to learn about the upcoming changes.
The Southwest Georgia Inspector's Association hosted the event for the first time in the county.
The goal of Wednesday’s meeting, sponsored by Griffin Lumber, is to learn how to build a strong, sustainable community by first building strong sustainable businesses.
“Houses have evolved, and they’re a complex set of buildings. Code allows us to make sure the public gets their money’s worth and the houses meet the minimum standards,” said Lee County Inspector Barry McGee.
Ron Anderson, an International Code Council certified instructor, taught Wednesday’s session.
County leaders also noted there were no total losses to homes from high wind damages during Hurricane Michael.
There were total losses to mobile homes, however.
