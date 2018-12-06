2 South GA teenagers in custody after attempted armed robbery

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - The remaining suspects wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery that happened at Susie Q in Moultrie are now in police custody.
Joshua Sims, 18, Kelvin Howard, 19, are each being charged with felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
The third suspect Jaelon Powell, 19, died later on Tuesday from gunshot wounds.
Investigators said gunshots were quickly exchanged at Susie Q Monday morning after two gunmen stormed in trying to rob the convenience store.
Officers said the altercation didn’t last long, probably because one of the employees had a gun.
Though the employee was shot, he’s expected to make a full recovery.
Lieutenant Freddie Williams said that he suspects this type of crime may be linked to gang activity, especially since it involved three young men.
“We have been a place known for armed robberies around the holidays, it’s no secret. Or it could be related to some gang activity and we’re currently investigating that as well,” said Williams.
At this time, Williams doesn’t anticipate making any more arrests.
