PLAYER OF THE WEEK (12/5/18): King flies all over for Lee County

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee County had the tall task of shutting down Lanier quarterback and Texas A-M commit Zach Calzada in the semifinals this past Friday night.
Defensive back Dashawn king played a big role in that effort, earning the Albany-Area player of the week.
Trojans senior defensive back Dashawn King was a monster for Lee County Friday night.
Lee County took down Lanier 42-7 in the 6A state semifinals.
King had 8 tackles and 2 pass breakups in the blowout victory.
The Lee County defense kept Calzada out of the end zone all night as they advanced to the state championship game.
King said going up against division 1 prospect quarterback fueled the defenses dominant effort.
“It was very important, it was just like when we played Jake Fromm and we kept him from scoring a lot of points," said King.
"He was a challenge for us especially the DBs. We’re playing at a very high level right now. I feel like we can do it, repeat back to back.”
They'll have their chance next week in Atlanta.
The Trojans face Northside, Warner Robins for the 6A state title December 11th at 8 p.m. in Mercedes Benz Stadium.
