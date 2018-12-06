Moody AFB officer convicted of sexual assault

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - A lieutenant assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron at Moody Air Force Base was found guilty of two offenses of the Uniform Code of Military Justice in a court-martial Saturday..
2nd Lt. D’Andre Johnson was found guilty by a panel of officers of two charges of violating Article 120, sexual assault, according to a release from the air base.
Johnson was sentenced to 10 years confinement, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and dismissal from military service.
Johnson was taken to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, where he will be held until he is transferred to a military facility.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.