Lee County a championship game away from perfection

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - For the 4th time in 5 years, the Class 6A champion will come from Region 1.
Lee County will face Northside, Warner Robins for all the marbles Tuesday night in Atlanta.
And the Trojans will be looking to cap off a perfect 15-0 season for a second straight state title.
It's championship week in Leesburg, and the Trojas have their eyes set on repeat.
In order to do so, they must beat Northside, Warner Robins a second time, the same way they did to fellow region rival Coffee in last season's finale.
“We had to do it last year, so we’ve got a little practice at it," said head coach Dean Fabrizio.
Lee County has a sign at Trojan Field that states its not going to be easy, but it’s going to be worth it."
But from the outside looking in, it’s been a pretty seamless journey.
They’ve been the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in Class 6A, and are outscoring opponents by 38 points per game. On the flip side, their closest game was against the Eagles 24-7.
“They didn’t pose many problems, they had a few good player on defense," said senior offensive lineman Griffin Carder. "They ran a few blitzes that was kind of hard to pick up, but going into this game, we’re ready.”
The one thing Lee County hasn’t proven this season is that they can win the close ones.
“It’s something we’ve talked about a lot all year," said Fabrizio.
"We know we’ve got to be ready to play all 4 quarters in the finals and we know our kids will be prepared for it.”
Of course the Trojans would love to run away with the trophy by halftime like they’ve done every other Friday night, but they’re prepared for a battle that goes the distance.
“We practice at a really fast pace. We try to put a lot of stress on our kids at practice,” said Fabrizio at Wednesday practice.
"So far, it’s prepared us well, and hopefully It’ll prepare us well for our last game.
Not for nothing, that last game will be under the bright lights of Mercedes Benz Stadium. It's an experience a snowstorm cheated them out of last year, and the players are antsy to take advantage of it this time around.
“I don’t know anything. I just want to be surprised once I get there," said senior defensive back Dashawn King. "I want to take it all in once I get there.”
“I heard the TVs are really big there and you can watch yourself after the play is over and look up and see what’s Happening," said Carder.
Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. next Tuesday in Atlanta.
