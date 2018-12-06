Is it safe to eat romaine lettuce again?

(CNN) - After a massive romaine lettuce recall due to an E. coli outbreak, many are wondering if it’s safe to eat it again.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says yes, if you know where it was grown.
Only six counties in California are linked to the current outbreak of E. coli.
Here's what you should look for: If the leafy greens were harvested in Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz or Ventura, don't eat them.
But romaine lettuce grown anywhere else is believed safe, the FDA says.
Forty-three people have been infected with E. coli in 12 states, including 16 who have been hospitalized.
Federal health officials are still investigating the outbreak and which specific grower is behind the recall.
Until then, they warn that if you don't know where the lettuce was grown you shouldn't put it on your plate.
Any lettuce sold at stores should be labeled with its origin, so check before you buy.
