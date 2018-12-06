2 indicted in shooting that left a woman paralyzed

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Two men have been indicted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery in what the district attorney described as an apparent assassination attempt.
The shooting happened on May 29 inside Brother’s Corner convenience store in South Albany. Andrea Willis was shot several times.
Darrell Eiland and Jarrod Brown were indicted on four counts. The shooting left Willis paralyzed.
“And that is under the law as alleged an aggravated battery. Because she has lost the use of her body,” said Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Edwards said the motive for the shooting could not be disclosed, but the two men indicted knew Willis.
