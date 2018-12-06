Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade is back on

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - With the help of the city, the Ossipe Temple #65 is planning to host the 2018 Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade after a lot of controversy regarding the event.
The parade is back on and the committee is expecting the streets to be filled with Christmas spirit.
City workers said the parade is a more than 30-year tradition.
The parade was originally scheduled for this past Saturday, but ended up being cancelled because of the rain and rescheduling conflicts.
Many residents reached out to the city and to the Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade Committee to voice how disheartened they were.
The parade committee heard the people of Valdosta and they said the parade will take place as long as the conditions remain safe.
“Just bear with us. We’re doing the best we can, and we’ve heard your complaints and we want to make that better. We want to make sure that we kick off the Christmas season in a really great way and that the community is involved. You know, we want to make sure that we kick off that Christmas season and get everyone in the right spirit," said Parade Committee member Ellen Hill.
The parade is a Toyland Christmas theme and is set to take place on Sunday, December 9, at 2:30 p.m.
The parade will go down Patterson Street, ending at the Department of Health’s parking lot.
It will begin at the corner Woodrow Wilson Drive and Patterson Street.
