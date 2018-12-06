Former Valdosta doctor among those sentenced in Valdosta, Columbus pill mill operation

The evidence showed that the clinic saw unrealistically large numbers of patients daily, accepted no forms of insurance or government benefits but took cash payments only of between $250 to $325 to see a patient, offered a “VIP” line which allowed patients to be seen sooner by paying additional cash. The doctors at the clinic saw an abnormally large number of patients from out of state, including some from as far away as Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, who often traveled in groups to the clinic. The evidence showed that the clinic offered no diagnostic testing, required only a paper MRI report, and that Dr. Bacon performed only cursory medical examinations. No alternative treatments outside prescribing large quantities of a “cocktail” of pain medications and other controlled substances were offered to patients. The “cocktail” generally included such highly addictive controlled substances as Oxycodone and Xanax, but also included Hydromorphone, Hydrocodone, Soma, Valium and Ambien. A number of pharmacies and regulatory agencies called the clinic with concerns about the types and amounts of controlled substances prescribed.

Charles E. Peeler, the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia