FEMA only helping with Hurricane Michael damage

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - FEMA officials said Thursday they’re still here to help with Hurricane Michael assistance, but not with recent flooding damage in the area.
Patrick Boland, FEMA spokesperson, said the federal organization has not been declared to come help with damages the recent rain and flooding left.
However, Boland said, FEMA is not going anywhere anytime soon as they continue helping in hurricane recovery.
“We will be here a long time," Boland said. "FEMA is going to be on its mission until it is complete so we don’t put a number on it but we won’t leave Georgia until Georgia’s right.”
FEMA will be in all Southwest Georgia counties until they are told to leave, the spokesperson said.
