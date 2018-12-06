EKG, other heart health features come to Apple Watch

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, Calif. The latest software update to the newest Apple Watch, the Series 4, will now let people take EKGs of their heart and notify them when they have an irregular heartbeat. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)