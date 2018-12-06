Dry through Friday; Rain likely for the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Abundant sunshine and chilly low-mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. The unseasonably cold airmass holds as lows drop below freezing upper 20s low 30s Thursday morning. Sunshine dominates but still a tad cool as highs only reach low-mid 50s. The end of the week brings a slight warm-up with lows above freezing and highs around 60.
Into the weekend, an area of low pressure tracks into SWGA from the Gulf. Rain becomes likely Saturday through Sunday. No severe storms however it’ll be a soaker with moderate to heavy rain. Models suggest 2-4″ of rain over the weekend therefore you’ll need to keep a watchful eye to rapidly rising water.
Rain ends early Monday but clouds hold for a chilly raw day as highs reach upper 40s low 50s. Sunshine and moderating temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Next round of rain the end of the week.
