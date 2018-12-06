A cold start leads to a chilly ending

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The dry and cool stretch continues today. We’re waking up to temperatures near 30° under mainly clear skies. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon under plenty of sun.
The dry weather continues into our Friday with highs near 60°. We’ll see increasing clouds ahead of our next rain maker. Showers possible Saturday morning, then likely by afternoon. Our rain chances continue into Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times on Sunday. Highs both days top out in the mid to upper 50s.
Showers possible Monday morning then we’ll start to see some clearing. Two to three inches of rain is likely this weekend with locally higher amounts possible.
Much drier by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
