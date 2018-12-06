Buddy Check 10K check presented to Horizons Community Solutions

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - More than 60 women who need help with affording a mammogram will be one step closer to getting screened for breast cancer.
WALB’s General Sales Manager Bruce Austin presented the $6,800 check to Horizons Community Solutions.
All this money was raised through your support of the Buddy Check 10K Trail Run and 1 Mile Fun Run on Dec. 1.
Horizons works with the uninsured and under-insured to help women who receive a doctor’s referral to get a breast cancer screening.
“The support they get from all the sponsors has just done a phenomenal job of not only getting people out to do something that’s healthy and fit, but also to remind people about breast cancer and the need for women to have mammograms,” said Cynthia George, Horizons Community Solutions CEO.
Austin said he’s grateful to all who supported this year’s race.
“We do really want to thank all the sponsors that helped make this race and this event possible this year, especially Power Sports Plus here in Albany those guys stepped up to the plate in a major way and women’s health professionals and the cause they help stand behind as well,” said Austin.
Next year’s Buddy Check 10K will be the 5th Annual.
It will be October 12.
