Albany Police seek public’s help in 3 unsolved homicides in 2018

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Police are pleading for the public’s help to make arrests in the three unsolved homicides in the city of Albany.
They are the only three homicides in 2018 in which detectives have not made arrests as of now.
The most recent unsolved case is the shooting death of Meesha Patel, 33, at Devi’s Convenience Store on Palmyra Road, on Saturday, November 10.
According to Albany Police, Patel was shot after what police said may have been an attempted car-jacking.
Detectives said they are following up on some tips, but are still asking for the public’s help to get Patel’s killer off the streets.
Another unsolved homicide is the death of Dominic Hunt, who was found shot to death on Dervan Street the morning of August 20, according to the Albany Police Department.
Investigators told WALB they are developing suspects in this case, but they are soliciting help from anyone who may have witnessed Hunt's death.
The third 2018 case still open is the death of Gary Jeffries in the early morning hours of August 11.
Jeffries was shot and killed after answering the door to a home on W. Mercer Avenue, according to investigators.
Detectives said Jeffries' case is still an active investigation, but they do need the public's help to solve it.
If you know anything about any of these cases, call Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
You can stay anonymous and help get those involved with these deaths behind bars.
