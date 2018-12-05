Wild Adventures kicks off holiday season with some sweet treats

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is kicking off its “Bigger and Brighter” Christmas season with some giant treats for some giant friends.
The park is sharing Christmas treats with some of its most prized park friends.
Lofty Pursuits of Tallahassee, Florida hand made giant candy canes for Shirley, the Asian elephant, and Graham, the Indian rhino.
Wild Adventures will start its celebration with free admission for employees and family members from Moody Air Force Base.
“Moody Appreciation Weekend is a chance for Wild Adventures to recognize the contributions Moody employees and their families make to our community and our country," said General Manager Molly Deese.
Wild Adventures Christmas will run from Dec. 8 until Dec. 30 on select days.
Moody Appreciation weekend is Dec. 8 and 9.
