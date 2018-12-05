WALB hosts annual Days of Giving

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - WALB is proud to once again host our annual Days of Giving event.
On Wednesday, WALB staff was outside collecting food, toys and coats for those in need.
Staff will be outside in front of the station until Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mike Gonzales, owner of Pro Outdoor, donates one of his company trucks every year.
Gonzales said giving back to the community is so important, especially during the holidays.
“I would just encourage everybody to do their part it just takes a very small effort. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to make a big impact on a foster child or a family in need out there," Gonzales said.
Items can be dropped off at the front of the station, 1709 Stuart Ave.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.