Salvation Army needs more coats for One Warm Coat Drive

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Salvation Army wants to remind you about its One Warm Coat Drive.
The organization has already collected 80 coats for people in need in the community.
Lt. Rebecca Sullivan wants to remind the community that the coats don’t have to be brand new, they can be gently used.
Sullivan said that you need to make sure you have the right documents when coming to pick up a free coat.
“These coats are free, they will not go into our thrift store. Only thing they need is a picture ID for themselves and if they are picking up for their children, we will need social security cards," explained Sullivan.
You can donate your gently used coat at the Salvation Army.
Sullivan said they are still in need of more coats.
