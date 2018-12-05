1979 photo shows late Pres. George H.W. Bush in GA Peanut Festival

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - A South Georgia historical society uncovered a tie to the late 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush.
Lynn Rouse Fowler said Tuesday that she took a photo of Bush in October of 1979, when he served as grand marshal for the Georgia Peanut Festival parade in Sylvester.
At the time, Bush was vying for the Republican nomination for president.
He did not win, but then ran on the ticket with Ronald Reagan. He was sworn in as vice president of the United States a little over a year after the photo was taken.
In 1989, Bush was sworn in as the 41st President of the United States.
