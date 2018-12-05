3 people rescued from Ochlocknee River

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Three people were rescued from Ochlocknee River Tuesday night after getting stuck about a mile from a boat ramp near Highway 19 and Boat Ramp Road, across from Egg and Butter Road in Thomas County.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, the fire department and Swift Water Rescue all responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.
Thomas County Fire Chief Jones said that the two men and a woman got trapped on Ochlocknee River after they went out on a flotation device.
Jones said that the device popped somehow and the three were stranded about a mile from the boat ramp. He said they made it to high ground but couldn’t make it back because the water was too high, it was dark and the currents were strong.
According to Jones, the three had no alternate routes, but were rescued around 7:30 p.m.
Jones said no one was injured and officials are working to clear the scene.
Officials said it is unclear why the three decided to go out on the river at night.
