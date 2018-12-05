New business bringing hundreds of jobs to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars are coming to the City of Thomasville.
City leaders revealed Tuesday the company that will soon be operating out of Thomasville.
Originally known as ‘Project Ridder,' Check Mate Industries has just been revealed as the company relocating to Thomasville.
Check Mate specializes in manufacturing handgun magazines, and life-saving surgical tools.
Beginning in early 2019, they'll fill the vacated Caterpillar building on U.S. 319.
They will invest over $15 million into improvements and equipment, and will provide 230 jobs.
By this summer, the hiring process will begin.
City leaders are eager for this transition, and say this company is a perfect fit for the area.
Shelley Zorn with the Development Authority said this company is exactly what Thomasville is missing.
“I just think they’re the perfect fit for the city of Thomasville. Also, because of our 72 private hunting plantations it’s a perfect fit for the gun industry," said Zorn.
Zorn said the company can serve the needs of the law enforcement, government, and commercial markets.
With the recent spike in new businesses, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said he’s looking forward to the economic benefits this area will soon see.
“Well, of course it’s good news for the rural areas it’s good news for our state as a whole. It helps diversity the job opportunities across Georgia and that’s good," said Deal.
