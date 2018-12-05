More sunshine and a fall chill for the week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Sunny and cooler with a light breeze Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise dry conditions extend through the week as temperatures run about 5-15 degrees below average. Highs rise from the low 50s to around 60 and lows upper 20s to mid 40s. The average high is 66 degrees and the average low 40.
Weather weather returns late Friday with rain likely Saturday through early Monday. No severe storms but expect moderate to heavy with an estimated 2-4″ possible. Saturday and Sunday dreary, wet and chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds gradually clear late Monday which brings sunshine Tuesday into midweek. Unseasonably cool temperatures hold.
