Mixon murder suspects indicted

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards confirmed that the Dougherty grand jury indicted all six teens arrested in the death of Alex Mixon Monday.
Mixon, 27, was delivering food to what turned out to be a vacant home, and was fatally shot in an attempted attempted robbery on West Broad Avenue in Albany.
The six suspects arrested and charged were:
- Jaylen Miller, 18, felony murder.
- Iren Carter, 18, felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault.
- Mickee Carter 19, felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault.
- Jaquan Oliver, 17, felony murder.
- Jacquarious Oliver, 15, felony murder and aggravated assault.
- Jaquavious Oliver, 19, tampering with evidence.
All were indicted and charged as adults, and also as part of street gang violations.
WALB’s Jim Wallace will be meeting with D. A. for an on camera interview, and get copy of indictment.
More details coming in WALB newscasts this evening.
