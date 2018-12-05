Man reportedly abuses dog, charged with animal cruelty

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Doris Ball said she didn’t know something was wrong with her 15-year-old dog Butterfly when she picked her up from a routine grooming appointment at Branch’s Veterinary clinic in Tifton. She later found out that an employee at the clinic had reportedly punched Butterfly in the nose, causing the dog’s nose to bleed.
“[We’ve been] very nervous, very upset, just a lot of emotions, lot of traumatizing. She was very much traumatized," said Ball.
Ball says she noticed Butterfly’s nose was bleeding when she picked her up from the vet. The bleeding stopped once she got home, but then she noticed that Butterfly couldn’t walk right on her right paw. That’s when she says she noticed that the dog’s nails on the right paw had been cut down to the nail bed and there was more bleeding. The alleged crime happened November 6 but Ball says she reported it November 27. A Tifton police report shows Michael Lockett, 45, was arrested by the Tifton Police Department and charged with a count of cruelty to animals on November 28.
“I’m not trying to be ugly, I’m not trying to be hard to get along with, but I just don’t think anything like that should happen to anybody’s pet” said Ball.
Ball says the experience has been traumatic for Butterfly. She says her pet has always been cautious with strangers but even more so now since the reported attack. Doctors at Branch’s Veterinary Clinic released a statement saying in part “Branch’s Veterinary Clinic has been rattled and saddened by the incident and the person responsible was promptly fired.” But Ball says the damage has been done.
“I’ve had her 14 years and I trusted them with her for 12 years and then this is what I find out happens, so no, she will not be going back,” said Ball.
Ball said that the dog’s right paw had to be cauterized and it was very painful. The family says there is a video of the alleged incident but police say they can’t release it since it’s an open case. Authorities with the Tift County Jail said Lockett was released on bond the same day he was charged.
