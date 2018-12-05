Man reportedly abuses dog, charged with animal cruelty

Ball says she noticed Butterfly’s nose was bleeding when she picked her up from the vet. The bleeding stopped once she got home, but then she noticed that Butterfly couldn’t walk right on her right paw. That’s when she says she noticed that the dog’s nails on the right paw had been cut down to the nail bed and there was more bleeding. The alleged crime happened November 6 but Ball says she reported it November 27. A Tifton police report shows Michael Lockett, 45, was arrested by the Tifton Police Department and charged with a count of cruelty to animals on November 28.