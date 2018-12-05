Insurance company says flood insurance is important

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany insurance companies say if you noticed more water in your yard after this weekend’s flooding, you may want to look into getting flood insurance.
WALB News 10 spoke with Clint Ivy at Fleming and Riles Insurance in Albany. He says torrential rain fall this week, along with holding ponds, caused more water to get into the streets and into homes.
Homeowner's insurance does not cover some water damage.
He says if you notice that water got a little close to your house this week, on your front porch or garage, you may want to get prices on flood insurance just in case another flood comes our way.
