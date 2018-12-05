Homeowners feel stranded inside houses after heavy rain

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Homes in Lee County are completely flooded and standing water has homeowners feeling trapped inside.
There were inches to feet of standing water outside of homes in Holly Plantation, and other areas of the county.
The mailboxes are almost completely under water now.
And it isn't just this street.
The stand still water wraps around most of the subdivision out here.
One homeowner had Mitchel EMC completely shut his power off as the water is basically at his front door over there.
WALB spoke with one family whose kids haven’t been able to go to school the past two days because they haven’t been able to leave the house to even get to a school bus.
No one can drive down here either, of course.
Neighbors have been putting their rain boots on just to walk over and check on each other.
But for the families in homes even farther back they can't even get out of the neighborhood.
If they want to leave, someone has to drive up to the corner here to pick them up.
And county officials are asking you not to drive through the water to help everyone out.
“By you driving through it, you’re swamping these people’s homes. Water is getting in there and if they don’t have flood insurance, they’re paying the price themselves to get their homes repaired and we just asking people to be careful and to try to reroute if possible to keep from driving through the water if possible,” said Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk.
County leaders also say they can't just pump the water from the area.
They say doing that would flood other homes in the county, so they are working on ways to help the homeowners now.
