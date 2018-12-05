Garbage fees to increase in Dawson

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dawson Mayor wants to remind residents that they have no control of the garbage fee increases they will see starting next year.
The City of Dawson is a part of a solid waste group with Crisp County.
That group has decided to increase their rates to help retire some of their bonds.
The residential garbage rates will increase by 15 cents, making it 30 dollars a month.
“This is the second or third time that our waste management has gone up. The price keeps going up, but we are not getting anything,” said Dawson resident Sandra Bowen.
The mayor asked the council to find another company to work with, also considering the contract they are currently under with the solid waste company.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.