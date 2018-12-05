Dougherty County’s new PIO already working on big plans

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders said they want to improve the way you get information from them.
They placed Wendy Howell in a new role as a public information officer on Nov. 19.
Howell said her number one goal is to improve communication with the community. She said she has already started coming up with a plan to re-brand Dougherty County.
“Do a new branding for Dougherty County, of course we would need to get that approved. We are already working on a communications plan, which includes revamping the website, redesigning the website. All of that would be rolled out at one time," explained Howell.
Howell said that if this is approved, she will get started on it at the beginning of 2019.
